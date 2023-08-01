STCH Ministries team serves in El Salvador

We cannot believe we are in the high heat of July! We have had a fantastic summer so far with many different activities across our nine ministries. One of those activities was the first official STCH Ministries International trip to El Salvador.
Schulenberg Baptist Church became the first official STCH Ministries team to serve in El Salvador following months of prayer and vision trips. The team collaborated with Pastor Anselmo at the multi-purpose church building in El Riel. The group engaged with the community through activities such as VBS, ESL classes and fellowship circles with families.
The week was filled with moments of joy and celebration, including a special pupusa fellowship where the team learned to make the Salvadoran national dish. Pastor Dave delivered powerful messages in two different churches. “The Spirit of God moved freely,” one participant reported.
STCH Ministries is grateful for this first joyful mission trip in partnership with the Penial network of churches and looks forward to hosting small teams in 2024. Please pray with us about these opportunities and let us know if your church would like to join in this mission opportunity.