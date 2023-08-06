Purity is the “quality of being free from mixture, pollution or other foreign elements. We want pure water, pure food, pure air and most certainly we want pure medicine. God wants from us a different kind of purity - a pure heart. Jesus says in his first recorded sermon, “Blessed are the pure in heart for they will see God.” (Matthew 5:8)
Paul writes to Timothy saying, “But the goal of our instruction is love from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” (1 Timothy 1:5)
Solomon asks, “Who can say “I have cleansed my heart. I am pure from my sin?” (Proverbs 20:9)
We know the nature of man is mixed: Genesis 8:21, “The intent of man’s heart is evil from his youth.” Jeremiah 17:9 says “The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately sick; Who can understand it?” Paul wrote to Titus, “To the pure all things are pure; but to those who are defiled and unbelieving, nothing is pure but both their mind and their conscience are defiled. (Titus 1:15)
We may desire to be pure but Satan, and this world in general, will battle us greatly. What are we to do? Know that God makes us pure. Know, while God will make us pure He expects us to stay pure, Titus 2:11-14.
God did not call us to be impure but to live a holy life, 1 Thess. 4:7.
