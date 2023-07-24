After Jesus calls Matthew, a tax collector, to come follow him Jesus goes and eats with him and other tax collectors and he is criticized for eating with sinners. Jesus responds, “It is not those who are healthy who need a physician, but those who are sick. But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire compassion, and not sacrifice,’ for I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”
Jesus had tremendous compassion for people that is wider and more encompassing than ours. We may be compassionate for a relative or a lifelong close friend but Jesus’ compassion is upon all men.
Matthew 9:36: “Seeing the people, He felt compassion for them, because they were distressed and dispirited like sheep without a shepherd.”
Matthew 14:14: “When He went ashore, He saw a large crowd, and felt compassion for them and healed their sick.”
Mark 8:2: “In those days, when there was again a large crowd and they had nothing to eat, Jesus called His disciples and said to them, “I feel compassion for the people because they have remained with Me now three days and have nothing to eat. If I send them away hungry to their homes, they will faint on the way; and some of them have come from a great distance.”
Luke 7:13: When the Lord saw her, He felt compassion for her, and said to her, “Do not weep.” And He came up and touched the coffin; and the bearers came to a halt. And He said, “Young man, I say to you, arise!” The dead man sat up and began to speak. And Jesus gave him back to his mother.
We live in a world created by God and loved by God. However, we are confronted almost daily by difficulties that arise in this life. There is a Satan, alive and active who wants to turn us away from God, the Father, Jesus His Son and the Holy Spirit. Jesus has demonstrated they have the power to overcome sin and Satan, but what they want us to recognize is that Jesus did not come to heal peoples bodies, he came to heal their souls. Be grateful for grace, love, and never-ending compassion.
•the.turtle65@yahoo.com•