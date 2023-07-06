Is church a “spectator sport”? When we attend church do we settle in to watch, maybe with some singing and some praying? To hear a message perhaps. To wait to be inspired. To wait for something to happen to us. When we leave the service, how do we think about what we just sat through?
When we go to a movie or a meal or a sporting event, we do interact with those around us. Say hi or let someone get by or comment on the score. We feel a fellow feeling, a connection. These interactions and connections are healthy. We need them. But, do we expect to be changed by them, either the people or the activity? We are being present easily, passively and at a surface level. That connection doesn’t cost much, but it also doesn’t give much.
Being together for prayers, for worship, is a different kind of participation. It is not a spectator sport or performance. It is a different kind of meal. When we attend church, the looked for result is connection with our God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Our church bulletin bears an encouragement to a different kind of encounter. “when you enter, listen to God, during the service talk to God, after the service talk to each other.” Kneeling or sitting in silence orients us to God. Hearing the Word of God and saying the prayers show our love for Him and His love for us. Greeting and loving each other as Christ commanded follows through on the mandate to love our neighbors.
These interactions have God as their center. First we look to God. Then we interact with our neighbor from that center. In God we find healing and acceptance. Then we can offer that to the other, or we can receive it from the other as each has need. From these connections, we weave together something more than just watching side by side.
From the center of God’s love for each one of us we can let God’s love flow through us. To others. To others who may be different from us.
Church can be so much more than a spectator activity. With the Father, Son and Holy Spirit as the center and guide the experience of love and healing will create a community which fills empty places in our lives.
