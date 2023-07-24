Hey, folks. Peace be with you in all your daily tasks. May you and your family be filled with the hope of our soon to return Lord, Christ Jesus.
It’s hot! But you don’t need me to tell you of the heat; the heat is something one must go through. How do you handle the heat? Heat is a wonderful thing, too little things fail, too many things burn, but just right, perfection.
God uses heat to perfect us and purge sin from us. God sometimes allows us to go through the fires and sometimes puts us right into the heat of His will, molding, melting, filling us with love bringing us closer to Him. The heat is not so enjoyable for the moment, but the residuals can be quite pleasant. It’s all in how we look at heat and how we use the temperatures of this life to build and strengthen us.
There was a little boy who attended Sunday school and with a regular report to his mom he would tell of what he learned. One Sunday he came home all excited; he had learned some very important things about fire. His mom asked him to explain.
Well, there was this king who made a law that three godly men broke, so the king had them thrown into a furnace. Mom, what’s a furnace? Mom replied, It’s like an oven. Ok, he threw them into an oven so hot that it burned up those that threw the godly men in. But the oven didn’t burn the godly men, not their clothes, not their hair. They didn’t even smell like smoke and there were four in the fire ,not three. I think it was Jesus protecting them.
His mom asked do you remember the names of the godly men? Sure, it was Myshack, Yourshack and Abungalow. She laughed and said its Meshach, Shadrach and Abed Nego. Yeah, that’s them the boy confirmed on adding the king was not a nice king, was he?
The boy got the names mixed up, yet he got the message right; Jesus is with us in the heat of our daily temptation and trials, the fires. Do you want Him there? The world doesn’t. The world says don’t turn the heat up too much in my shack and make me uncomfortable, turn the heat up in your shack so you’ll leave me alone. Then there is the bungalow. Most people use the bungalow as a place to get away from our shacks ,a place to escape, a place of zin, a place to reflect on when we go back to the rat race. The bungalow is a location where the temperature is not too hot, not too cold; its lukewarm.
In Revelation 2 and 3 Jesus dictates letters to seven churches which encompass the church body then and now. The letters end up with the lukewarm church, a church that is not hot or cold, a church that has a form of religion, but no real commitment or power. And they like it that way; don’t confuse them with the facts, their minds are made up.
The mineral springs of Laodicea, the lukewarm church, produce hot water for therapy, cold water for refreshment and lukewarm water that would make a person sick.
To get out of the heat to keep from perishing is one thing; but, to reject the purging and purifying properties that bring us closer to God the Father, Christ His Son and the Holy Spirit.... Well, that might mean we will go through the fire again and again till we get it right. Just maybe some will end up in the heat forever. It’s our choice.