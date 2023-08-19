Most of us have heard Jesus’ parable of the sower and the seeds as we have attended Sunday School and worship through the years. Especially in a farming/ranching community, this story of a farmer sowing seeds everywhere with abandon is a popular parable! Perhaps because we are largely a farming/ranching community, I choose to focus on the sower rather than the seeds.
Like the sower, Jesus spread the message of God’s love and forgiveness to everyone, everywhere – the hard path (people who won’t listen), the rocky path (people who follow, but get distracted), the weedy path (where other priorities take over) AND the good soil (those who hear the word of God and take it into their hearts).
And I, for one, am glad He does spread it. After all, there are times in my life when I am good soil, but also times when other things push to the front of my mind, when I don’t have time to listen, when I get distracted. If His message of salvation were only for those who are always “good soil,” then I would not be saved by His love and grace!
And not only does Jesus spread God’s message everywhere, He asks those who follow Him to do the same. He asks us not to judge others (and what kind of soil they might be), but to tell them of God’s love and forgiveness whoever they are.
Not everyone will receive the seeds we sow, but someone will – and that makes all the sowing worthwhile!
