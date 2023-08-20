We need to ask ourselves daily if Jesus can be seen in us. We need to concentrate on Him being seen in us. Hopefully, as we go about our usual living and doing, the world can see Him in our lives.
Paul tells the church at Corinth that they were “an epistle written and read among all men. After the death of Christ, when the apostles were being constantly challenged by the religious leaders, it was said of the apostles “They realized that they had been with Jesus.” In 1 Kings 17:17-24 the widow of Zarephath made a very thought provoking statement: “Now, by this I know that you are a man of God.”
By what do we make known to the world that we are children of God?
Hopefully, one way is by our love. Love identifies the disciples of Christ, John 13:34-35. 1 Thessalonians 4:9 says love was a fundamental characteristic of the early church. Love is one of the fruits of the Spirit, Galatians 5:2. Love is described well in 1 Corinthians 13:1-8.
Hopefully, one way is by our light. Jesus says “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16) Ephesians 5:8-15 tells us light exposes error and illuminates righteousness.
Hopefully, we make known our allegiance to Christ by our loyalty. Our loyalty can be summarized in three categories. One: loyalty to God is seen by the marks of Christ on your body, Galatians 6:17, Matthew 10:38. Two: loyalty to others is seen when you are bearing one another’s burdens, Galatians 6:5, 2 Corinthians 13:5. Third: loyalty to self, bearing your own burdens, Galatians 6:5; 2 Corinthians 13:5.
Hopefully, people will know to whom we belong by our longing. Matthew 6:19-21 tells us our heart is where our treasure is. Hebrews 11:8-10 tells us Abraham longed for a heavenly home. Philippians 1:21-24 says Paul desired to be with Christ.
We need to resolve to manifest the Lordship of Christ in our lives. Show people who He is, what He means, the value of being in Christ and Christ in you.
While one may possess just enough of these qualities to deceive the world, he cannot deceive God, 2 Timothy 2:19. Clothe yourself with the mind and spirit of Christ and allow Him to live in and through you.
