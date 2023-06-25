The Refugio County Retired School Personnel selected three students as scholarship recipients for 2023.
Students selected were Mariah Martinez from Austwell-Tivoli High School, Lukas Meza from Refugio High School and Michael Love from Woddsboro High School.
“Congratulations to these students, and the RCRSP wishes them good luck in future endeavors,” RCRSP President Cindy Clendennen said. “Thank you to everyone who supported our fundraising activities this year. Without your help, we would be unable to award these much needed scholarships each year.”
Information submitted by Cindy Clendennen, RCRSP president