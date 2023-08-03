Operation Blue Remembrance honors peace officer buried at Cristo Rey Cemetery

By Lynda Breeding
Goliad County
Historical Commission
Recently, the Goliad Market House Museum received an email from “Operation Blue Remembrance” concerning a grave for a fallen officer from the Metro Police Department in Houston.
Sgt. Herbert “Bert” Sims, retired officer of the Baytown Police Department, wanted to know the location of Officer Elias “Sonny” Martinez’s grave at Cristo Rey Cemetery in Goliad County.
Operation Blue Remembrance, “OBR” as it affectionately calls its organization, visits Texas peace officers’ graves, as a way of making sure that Texans do not forget the sacrifice these men and women paid. OBR places a small Texas flag on each grave “to honor the person” and, if the fallen officer does not have a tombstone, they furnish one.
Martinez was born on April 7, 1961 in Houston and passed away on Sept. 17, 2017 in Houston. He was born to Elias C. and Rose Ramos Martinez. He was a 10th-generation Texan, with some of his ancestors coming from the Canary Islands to Mexico and then to San Antonio in the 170’s.
Martinez was a second-generation first responder.
“At one time, there were 17 of our family members who were first responders,” said Olga Manzano, Martinez’s cousin who lives in Goliad.
Martinez served as a Texas peace officer for 35 years. He served the Metropolitan Transit Authority Department for more than 25 years. His accomplishments included Master Peace Office recognition and he served as solo motorcycle officer, firearms instructor, field training officer, motorcycle instructor, special operations response team operator, and DWI Task Force.
As I read through the guestbook on Martinez’s obituary, I learned what a great man he was. He was a hard worker, helper, provider, giver, and teacher. He always had a big smile, and freely shared it with all. He was a professional and shared his knowledge freely with hopes that it would benefit others.
These comments were left by family, friends and, more importantly, by his coworkers. I am sorry that I did not know him, but what an honor it was to share time with his family and with Operation Blue Remembrance officers.
Martinez is buried in Cristo Rey Cemetery in La Bahia next to his parents and surrounded by his extended family. His father, Elias Martinez Sr., was the son of Placido and Paula Cortinas Martinez. In 1950, Elias Sr. became the first Hispanic firefighter in the Houston, where he retired after 37 years. He also served in the U. S. Army in World War II and Korea. Elias Sr.’s brother, Raul Martinez, was also in the U.S. Army in World War II and was attending a LULAC meeting where the Houston Police Department chief and mayor were in attendance. The LULAC representative asked why there were no Hispanics on the force. The HPD chief responded they were all too short. The representative asked Raul to stand up, which he did – all 6 feet, 3 inches of him.
The LULAC rep then asked if he was too short? Thus, Raul Martinez became the first Hispanic to join the HPD staff.
While in La Bahia, OBR placed flags on the graves of four first responders that were in the Houston area, all being part of the Martinez family. They were Elias Martinez Jr., Elias Martinez Sr., Raul Martinez, and Don Saathoff.
As I mentioned earlier, it was an honor to meet OBR representatives and to be able to help acknowledge these men and their families.
If you have information on someone in your family, I would love to hear it and be allowed to do research and highlight them in our Market House Museum. I am available by phone at 361-645-8767. Or you can come by and visit with me at the museum. I am always looking for stories on Goliad County veterans..