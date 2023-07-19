Interested in seeing what was front-page news in Goliad County during the late 19th century?
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the University of North Texas have combined to produce the TSLAC Newspaper Collection, which can be viewed free of charge online.
Over 4,500 issues of historical Texas newspapers, including 265 editions of the Goliad Guard, can be viewed through UNT’s Portal to Texas History at TexasHistory.UNT.edu.
More issues will be added through August.
“This partnership represents an exciting endeavor in both preservation and collaboration,” said Dr. Ana Krahmer, Director of UNT Libraries’ Digital Newspaper Program. “We look forward both to adding further newspaper titles to the TSLAC collection, as well as to building relationships with more Texas cities whose public domain newspapers will be newly available because of this partnership.”
The dates of the newspapers in the collection range from 1855 to 1930. Editions of the Beeville Bee are also available for viewing.
Other newspapers in the collection include the Dallas Herald, Terry County Herald, Wichita Daily Times, Amarillo Daily News, Hamilton Record and Rustler, Hamilton Rustler, Wichita Weekly Times, Alpine Avalanche, Dallas Weekly Herald, Terry County Voice and The Home and State (a Prohibition era labor newspaper).
More newspapers will be added to the collection.
“TSLAC staff are evaluating the collection and will base digitization priorities on both the physical condition of the newspapers and requests for use,” said Jelain Chubb, state archivist.
Approaching 10 million newspaper pages, the Texas Digital Newspaper Program, hosted on The Portal to
Texas History, is the largest single-state, open-access interface to digital newspapers in the U.S.
