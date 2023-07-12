New website, new commitment

Coastal Bend Publishing is proud to serve as the best source of local news and community journalism in the area. We are dedicated to the Coastal Bend and to you by bringing our vision of quality, dependable information wherever it can be found. It’s a challenging endeavor, but a worthy one – and it is one that is far from over.
We are delighted to unveil our new website redesign, a remodel and a renewal of our commitment to our readership. Mysoutex.com will now redirect to STexasNews.com. South Texas News is our brand and our continuing pledge. We’re a gang of weekly newspapers in a fast-paced media landscape, and like all of our friends and neighbors, our business wants for manpower.
We have been hard at work building a steadfast team of editors and reporters, and we will continue to seek out ambitious writers who are eager to take their talents and put them to work in the world of local journalism.
As we bring on new help, we’ll be able to provide more content. Thanks to our website redesign, that content will be more current, more up-to-date and more engaging than ever.
Look for more breaking news to hit our front page. Look for local events, photo galleries, daily updates and eventually some web-exclusive content. Look to our social media pages, on Facebook, Twitter and soon many more – because there’s always going to be something worth seeing.
A town has a newspaper so long as the people are willing to support it – and I want to ensure that each and every one of our newspapers, and indeed the whole of our content, digital, physical and beyond, earns that support.
It won’t be easy, and there’s bound to be challenges along the way. New websites often carry bugs or glitches, new routines and approaches often trip you up until you get used to them. There’s bound to be difficulties, failures and mishaps. Yet with your support and our skilled effort, we will continue to be your local news source, whether you find us on your grocery store rack, at your office computer or in your apps folder. We will be there when you need to know what there is to know, now more than ever. We will deliver what you need and what you want. Thank you for reading your supporting us – and please give a warm welcome to STexas News!
•iwoessner@mysoutex.com•