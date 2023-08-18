The 31st annual Mission River Classic Steer & Heifer Show will be held Aug. 26 and 27 and 27 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds.
The event, sponsored by the Town of Refugio, Refugio County Fair Association and the Refugio County Livestock Auction Association, will begin Saturday with the steer weigh-in from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Steer showmanship will begin at 9 a.m. The steer show will begin after the showmanship.
The heifer check-in will be Sunday from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The heifer showmanship will begin at 9 a.m. and the heifer show will start immediately after the conclusion of the showmanship.
Awards will be a buckle plus $400 for the grand champion, a buckle plus $300 for the reserve champion, and a buckle plus $200 for third place.
Prizes will also be awarded to breed champions and reserve breed champions in Ring B.
Entry fees are $40 for Ring A and $45 for Ring B. Entrants must show in Ring A to show in Ring B.
One head constitutes a breed. Three head or less will show in one class.
No heifers older than Jan. 1, 2021 will be accepted.
Steer classes will be broken down by weight.
There will be a 17 breed format for all steers. Mini-Herefords will have their own class.
There will also be a commercial heifer class.
Points will be awarded for the Lone Star Classic Show Series for participants in that series. Series fees will be collected upon entering.
For information, contact Ruben Garcia at 361-646-9410 or Jonette Wiginton at 210-274-0806.