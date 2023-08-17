Low pressure in gulf could bring rain

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 875 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.
A broad area of low pressure, partially associated with a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this low is possible while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.