The judges and commissioners of four more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border.
The judges of Karnes, Frio, La Salle and Medina counties also joined a new coalition led by newly elected Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude in an effort to urge other counties to declare an invasion and defend the sovereignty of Texas.
Cude was among 87 judges who were newly elected in November. Prior to his election, Atascosa County was among the first to issue a disaster declaration in 2021 and declared an invasion in 2022. The movement to declare an invasion was led by Kinney County, which first issued a disaster declaration April 21, 2021. Since then, over 50 counties have issued disaster declarations citing the border crisis.
Next, Kinney, Goliad and Terrell counties declared an invasion on July 5, 2022, and were followed by Edwards and Presidio counties. By January, at least 42 counties had declared an invasion. On the anniversary of the declaration, officials from Kinney, Goliad and Terrell counties called on other counties to also declare an invasion.