Hot, humid today

Hot and humid conditions are expected across South Texas today with heat index values up to 114 degrees, mainly across the Coastal Bend.
Winds will be around 10-15 mph this afternoon from the south to southeast.
Hot and humid conditions are expected across South Texas today with heat index values up to 114 degrees, mainly across the Coastal Bend.
Winds will be around 10-15 mph this afternoon from the south to southeast.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.