As the hot summer temperatures continue GVEC wants to remind its members and the community of ways they can help conserve energy in their homes and lower summer’s impact on their electricity bills.
And while some actions may have a larger effect than others, even small measures can help to make a difference. GVEC has classified some of the good, better and best steps you can take to help you practice energy efficiency at home.
Good
Close curtains and blinds during the day to help reduce the amount of heat coming into your home.
Use ceiling fans in rooms you’re in to make the temperature feel up to eight degrees cooler. (Be sure to turn fans off when you leave the room.)
Better
Wash clothes in cold water and take shorter, cooler showers. Heating water can account for 20% of monthly energy costs.
Cook or grill outdoors to not only avoid using your electric stove or oven, but to also avoid heating your kitchen, making your AC/heating system work harder to cool it down.
Best
Consider upgrading your conventional tank water heater to a heat pump system. These don’t use heating elements to heat water and consume up to 70% less energy than traditional tank systems.
Cooling and heating your home make up about 50% of the average electric bill. Narrow the difference between your thermostat setting and the outdoor temperature by setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or as high as you can comfortably handle. For every degree you raise the temperature on your thermostat, you can save up to 4-6% on your electricity bill.
Program pool pumps and hot tub heaters to run intermittently, or even turn them off, when possible.
Consider adding rooftop solar and/or battery storage. Reach out to GVEC to schedule a free home estimate for solar and battery solutions.
GVEC members with Nest®, Ecobee, Sensi, Honeywell Home, or Amazon smart thermostats can enroll in the Peak-Time Payback demand response program to help decrease energy consumption during peak demand periods and earn annual bill credits for participation.
Information submitted by GVEC