Graduate praises teacher for helping her appreciate calculus

The teacher receiving my “Teaching Excellence Award” is Coach Sanchez.
P Sanch, Bartholomew, Patty, you started teaching me my junior year in pre-AP pre-calculus and finished teaching me my senior year with AP calculus. In your classroom, there have been plenty of laughs, some tears, mental breakdowns, headaches, and I’m sure other things, but through everything we did, you always kept pushing us to be better.
You have taught me the “magic” of math, and showed me I never want to be in Calculus 4 in college. Not only have you taught me calculus these past two years, but life lessons I will always carry with me.
You have shown and tested me that I can do it if I put my mind to it and actually try, which really isn’t that hard; how to better prepare myself for tests and assignments; and even if I don’t want to admit it, how calculus can be fun sometimes.
To date, my favorite thing to do is the Unit Circle, which most of our class thinks is odd, but, oh well. I want you to know you must be important if I still have all my note packets from my junior year in my closet.
Coach Sanchez, thank you for furthering my education in math and for putting up with us and me for two long years. You have truly made an impact in my life and my education that will forever be with me.
Thank you, Patty.