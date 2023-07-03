Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Monday, July 3.
• 1775 – George Washington officially assumed command of the Continental Army during the American revolution
• 1863 – The Battle of Gettysburg ends in a major victory for the Union during the Civil War
• 1884 – Dow Jones publishes first stock index – the Dow Jones Transportation Average
• 1985 – The comedy Back to the Future was released in American theaters
Happy birthday:
• Tom Cruise, actor, turns 61
Weather forecast:
Above average temperatures are expected once again today under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values are expected to range between 110 and 114 degrees across the soutehrn Coastal Plains and Coastal Bend with heat index values ranging between 105 and 109 degrees across the rest of South Texas.