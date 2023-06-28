Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Wednesday, June 28.
In the news:
• Goliad City Council rescinds ban of 'citizen'
• Two people found dead in Beeville home
On this day:
• 1776 – the final draft of the United States Declaration of Independence is submitted to Continental Congress
• 1820 – the tomato is proven to be non-poisonous by Colonel Robert Gibbon as he east one on the steps of a courthouse in Salem, N.J.
• 1838 – coronation of Queen Victoria in London
• 1846 – the saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph "Adolfe" Sax
• 1894 – Labor Day is established as a holiday for U.S. employees
• 1919 – the signing of the Treaty of Versailles ending World War I and creating the League of Nations
• 1976 – the first woman is admitted to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Today's birthdays:
• American actor, comedian and director Mel Brooks is 97
• Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway is 63
• American entrepreneur Elon Musk is 52
Here's your weather forecast:
Another hot day is in store across South Texas with high temperatures soaring in the mid 90s along the coast to around 110 degrees out west. Otherwise, expect breezy southeasterly winds and mostly sunny skies.