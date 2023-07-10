Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Monday, July 10.
It is National Iced Tea Day, National Bae Day, National Bed Bug Prevention Day and National Egg Roll Day.
Born on July 10:
• Nikola Tesla born 1856 (d. 1943) – Serbian-American physicist and electrical engineer who developed the alternating current and Tesla coil.
• David Brinkley born 1920 (d. 2003) – American NBC News anchor.
• Arthur Ashe born 1943 (d. 1993) – American tennis player.
• Jessica Simpson born 1980 – American singer and pop star.
Here is your weather forecast:
Hot and humid conditions continue today with highs from the 90s east to around 105 west. Afternoon heat index values will range from 110 to 114 degrees.