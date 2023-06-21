Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Wednesday, June 21.
It's National Waitstaff Day, Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, International Tea Day, and National Strawberries and Cream Day.
On this day:
• in 1778, the U.S. Constitution comes into effect when New Hampshire is the. ninth state to ratify it
• in 1893, the first Ferris wheel opens at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago
• in 1948, first stored computer program runs on Manchester Mark I at a laboratory in Manchester University, England
Here is today's weather forecast:
An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect across South Texas this again afternoon into the evening hours. Heat indices may reach 122 degrees in the warning area. Residents are strongly urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.