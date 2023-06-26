Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Monday, June 26.
Today is Armed Forces Day, Forgiveness Day, National Beautician's Day, and National Chocolate Pudding Day.
On this day in 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert of his career in Indianapolis.
Today's birthdays:
Bade Didrikson Zaharias (10-time LPGA major tournament winner, Olympic gold medalist in the 8-meter hurdles and javelin) was born in Port Arthur, Texas, in 1911.
Derek Jeter (New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop) was born in Pequannock, N.J., in 1974.
Ariana Grande (American singer) was born in Boca Raton, Fla., in 1993.
Here's your weather forecast:
More of the same. The good news is that the Excessive Heat Warning area is smaller today with most of South Texas under a Heat Advisory. Highs will be in the lower 90s along the coast to near 110 degrees across the Brush Country. Heat indices will be 110 degrees or higher across South Texas this afternoon and could climb as high as 120 over portions of the region. Limit outdoor exposure and stay hydrated. Remember to look before you lock.