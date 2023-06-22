Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Thursday, June 22.
It's National Maritime Day and National Vanilla Pudding Day.
On this day:
• In 1847, the first ring doughnut was supposedly created by Hanson Gregory
• In 1870, the U.S. Congress creates the Department of Justice
• In 1938, Joe Louis knocks out German Max Schmeling in the first round.
• In 1940, the first Dairy Queen restaurant opens in Joliet, Illinois.
• In 1940, France surrenders to Nazi Germany
• In 1994, the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks in seven games to capture the NBA titl
Here's your weather forecast:
The intense heat continues today with highs in the mid 90s along the coast to around 111 degrees across the Brush Country. Heat indices will climb to near 125 this afternoon over portions of the region. Limit outdoor exposure and stay hydrated. Remember to look before you lock.