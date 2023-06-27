Good morning, Goliad County!

Today is Tuesday, June 27.

Today is National Bingo Day, National Sunglasses Day, Decide to be Married Day and National Ice Cream Cake Day.

On this day:

• 1893 – the great stock crash on the New York Stock Exchange

• 1929 – first color television demonstration at Bell Laboratories in New York City

• 1955 – first automobile seat belt legislation enacted in Illinois

• 1957 – Hurricane Audrey kills 526 in Louisiana and Texas

• 1967 – world's first ATM is installed in London

• 1988 – Mike Tyson knocks out Michael Spinks in 91 seconds

Today's birthdays:

• Billionaire, presidential candidate Ross Perot (d. 2019) was born in 1930 in Texarkana, Texas

• Actor Tobey Maguire was born in 1975 in Santa Monica, Calif.

• American reality TV star Khloe Kardashion was born in 1984 in Los Angeles

Here's your weather forecast:

You guessed it. It's still hot. Most of South Texas will be under a Heat Advisory this afternoon into the early evening. Heat indices will range from 110-114 degrees across South Texas this afternoon. A few locations could be hotter than this. Limit outdoor exposure and stay hydrated. Remember to look before you lock.

