Goliad man arrested after burglary of convenience store

The Goliad County Sheriff's arrested an 18-year-old Goliad man on July 17 after responding to a security alarm early Monday morning at a Goliad convenience store.
According to the GCSO, at approximately 4:20 a.m., GCSO personnel responded to the alarm and found that the intruder had left the location. The store owner reported missing items.
A suspect, Pharaoh Palacios, was identified. The GCSO located Palacios. According to the GCSO, Palacios confessed to the burglary and was detained at the Goliad County Jail.
