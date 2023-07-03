Goliad ISD Teacher of the Year has seen 'homemaking' class change over years

GiGi Ousley has witnessed the traditional “homemaking” class evolve into an effective vocational training ground for high school students during her last 16 years as an educator for Goliad ISD.
No longer does the class instruct students on how to iron clothes and bake brownies. The career and technical education (CTE) class now provides training for students wishing to pursue jobs in the culinary, hospitality and tourism industries.
“A lot of things have changed,” said Ousley, who was named Goliad ISD’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. “It used to be called homemaking, but what we teach now isn’t just how to cook. We’re sort of getting them ready for the food service industry. We teach them skills that they would need to become a chef or if they wanted to go into restaurant management or in the hospitality or tourism industries.”
The past academic year was Ousley’s 40th as an educator – all at Goliad ISD. Ousley began in 1983 as a Head Start teacher and later taught kindergarten for 22 years before taking over the district’s family consumer science department.
“I waited 24 years to teach what I went to college for,” Ousley said. “I’ve taught all the courses from child development to human growth, nutrition, dollars and cents, fashion, you name it. I’ve enjoyed all of it.”
The Texas Education Agency determines the instruction based on the workforce needs in a region.
“They want us teaching courses that will get these students career- and workforce-ready,” Ousley said. “Most kids love cooking and most love eating more. The students have fun, but they all also get a food handler’s permit in our culinary classes. That gets their foot in the door into any fast-food place.”
Ousley said she enjoys the relationships she has with her students.
“I really love getting to know the kids,” Ousley said. “Sometimes, the high school kids aren’t any different than the 5-year-olds. But as the year goes on, it is great to see them grow and pick up some skills.”
According to Ousley, students have become more apprehensive about learning over the years.
“They don’t want to get embarrassed,” Ousley said. “They seem hesitant to try something new.”
Ousley’s husband, Ed Ousley, is a part-time art teacher at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Victoria and has been an educator for 41 years.
GiGi Ousley’s plan now is to teach two more years.
“If I’m feeling OK, I’d still love to do it a few more years,” she said. “Right now, it’s two and then we’ll see.”
