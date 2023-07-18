Goliad ISD plans to address growing e-cigarette epidemic among youth

E-cigarette use among teenagers, and even pre-teens, is dramatically rising throughout the country. Goliad ISD learned this past academic year that it is not exempt from the growing epidemic.
“It’s a growing concern,” said Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon. “We have seen an increase in discipline occurrences due to vaping.”
Last month, law enforcement in neighboring Refugio County conducted a sting operation in an effort to combat the rapid increase of youth tobacco use by Refugio ISD students. Using minors as willing participants in the one-day operation, seven establishments sold e-cigarette products to the youngsters, who ranged in age from 16 to 19. In Texas, it is illegal to sell tobacco products to persons younger than 21.
The clerks selling the products to the minors were issued citations. Diaz said the
establishments caught selling the products to the youngsters were warned that they could lose their licenses to sell tobacco products if issued any more citations.
“If we would have used a 14-year-old, I strongly believe that 14-year-old would have come out of there with product,” Refugio Police Department Chief Enrique Diaz said of one establishment.
Diaz said there were over 60 vaping incidents investigated at Refugio Junior High School alone. He said an 11-year-old at Refugio Elementary School was caught vaping on campus.
The addiction
Jon Roberts, director of pediatric pulmonology at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, told the Goliad Advance-Guard that one vape pen can contain more nicotine than an entire pack of cigarettes.
“Once the kids are hooked, it’s difficult for them to stop,” Roberts said.
E-cigarettes were originally developed to wean smokers off of tobacco products.
“If used responsibly, vaping could be a terrific alternative to smoking and even a path to complete abstinence from all nicotine-containing products,” Roberts said. “However, the increased amounts of nicotine in e-cigs combined with atrocious marketing to teens and pre-teens through childish ads and flavor options have created this epidemic of young people becoming addicted to nicotine.”
Roberts said he and his colleagues are very concerned about the health risks from vaping.
“We have seen teens admitted to the hospital with direct lung injury, requiring oxygen, and left with long-term exercise intolerance,” Roberts said. “Psychologically, kids are suffering the side effects of nicotine and nicotine withdrawal when they try to stop, including irritability, becoming withdrawn, and falling grades.”
Goliad ISD’s plans
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said no merchants in the county have been caught selling tobacco products to minors.
Lyon said the school district will address the rise in e-cigarette usage on its campuses this summer.
“We do have some prevention campaigns planned,” Lyon said. “We are finalizing them this month.”
