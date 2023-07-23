Goliad ISD clarifies policy on prohibiting knives on campus

Goliad ISD wants students and parents to know that pocket knives will be strictly prohibited on all three campuses beginning this upcoming school year.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said there were students found possessing pocket knives on campus this past academic year. The district decided to include the prohibition of knives of any kind in the updated dress code approved by the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees on June 12.
“GISD had a committee of parents, students, and staff review multiple policies regarding anything that would pertain to safety over the last few months,” Lyon said. “In doing so, we noticed that pocket knives were not explicitly addressed in the dress code, although clearly not allowed and listed as a violation of the code of conduct for possession.
“With many of our students involved in ag or ranch after school work, we did have a few instances of pocket knives being brought to school. Students, when questioned,
complied with the no knives policy on request. For the 2023-24 school year, we wanted to ensure it was clear that no knives, regardless of the length of the blade, are allowed on campus. It is a violation of the code of conduct and creates a threat to a weapon free and safe school.”
Trustees approved clarifying the length of shirts, pants and shorts.
Shirts must cover the midriff when arms are raised above the wearer’s head. No low-cut shirts, tube tops, tank tops or spaghetti strap shirts with straps less than two inches will be allowed.
Pants, shorts or jeans cannot have holes, rips and tears higher than the knee and more than three inches in length or diameter. Shorts, skirts, dresses and skorts cannot be more than four inches from the top of the wearer’s knee cap.
Pajamas are only allowed on a special event dress day. Pants must be worn at the hip or waistline. No undergarments may be visible.
“The changes were made to reflect the community, student, and staff feedback received through surveys and conversations,” Lyon said. “Additionally, we reviewed grooming guidelines to make sure we were equitable with gender or racial specifics. We also addressed the concerns with hair color brought to our attention.”
The complete Goliad ISD dress code is published at GoliadISD.org.
“I firmly believe that our dress code should reflect the evolving values and needs of our students,” Lyon said. “It is our responsibility to create an inclusive and supportive educational environment that fosters self-expression while maintaining a sense of professionalism. The recent changes to our dress code policy are designed to strike a balance between individuality and respect for the learning environment.
“As we navigate and implement these changes, it is important that we continue to prioritize mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to academic success. Our parents and guardians are crucial in helping us implement the new dress code. GISD published the changes early to support families with school shopping.”
