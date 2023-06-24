Goliad FFA shooters win titles

The Goliad Future Farmers of America team of Phin Wallek, Tracer Schendel, Barrett Irwin and Ashton Perry took first place at the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s State Ag Clays Shoot on June 4-6 at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
The foursome won the all-male sporting clays title and was runner-up in the all-male trap competition.
Perry also won the individual sporting clays state title.
Irwin was the runner-up in the junior male sporting clays.
In the junior female competition, Taryn Schendel won the state title in the sporting clays event, while Sophie Wallek was runner-up.
Kyndle Krause, Sophie Wallek, Taryn Schendel and Kade Irwin took 10th place in the mixed-gender trap competition. The same four teamed for 12th place in the mixed-gender sporting clays event.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•