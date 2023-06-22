Goliad County sheriff doesn't join DeSantis coalition

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd was not among the over 90 law enforcement officials nationwide to sign on to a coalition of sheriffs created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
On June 22, DeSantis, who is running for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race, announced the formation of the coalition which he says has been created to combat crime stemming from the undocumented persons crossing the border with Mexico.
The majority of the sheriffs who signed on to be a part of the coalition were from Florida. The only Texas sheriffs to join the coalition as of June 22 were Terrell County’s Thad Cleveland and Lavaca County’s Micah Harmon.
