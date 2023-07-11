Goliad County receives clean audit for 2022 fiscal year

Goliad County received a clean audit report from Armstrong, Vaughan & Associates for the 2022 fiscal year during the July 10 meeting of the commissioners court.
Phil Vaughan reported the county’s general fund expenditures increased from $6.7 million to $7.7 million and costs rose 5.8% from the previous fiscal year.
Vaughan said the county added $790,000 to the general fund reserve, increasing it to $7.3 million.
“Even though your costs went up, your reserve went up as well, so you’re staying around that 12-month mark, which is a healthy mark,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said all the precincts except No. 2 were under budget in road and bridge funds, and the road and bridge reserves for all precincts decreased approximately $360,000, leaving approximately $525,000 remaining.
According to Vaughan, the county has $1.3 million remaining in available America Rescue Plan funds.
“You are not allowed to count it until you spend it,” Vaughan said. “If you don’t spend it, you have to send it back.”
Vaughan said the county complied with terms of the state-funded Operation Lone Star and federally funded Community Development Block grants.
