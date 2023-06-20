You may remember that a couple of years ago, the Goliad County Historical Commission decided to redo the 1988 edition of Rosemarie Bammert’s Cemetery Listings of Goliad County, Texas Vol 1.
Mrs. Bammert stated that she first became interested in indexing the cemeteries while she was seeking information for a family history and local history.
Well, I, like Mrs. Bammert, do family research, and research for almost everyone I know and a lot that I do not know, but mainly because I am nosy!
I found a long time ago, cemetery records are important to others, therefore I wanted to update Mrs. Bammert’s book, after all it had been 33 years since her book was completed, and there were tons more names to add.
She began compiling and indexing the county cemeteries in 1986, and the book was published in 1988. Well, we began compiling in 2021 and we are still nowhere near publishing our book. Mrs. Bammert did a wonderful job, she indexed 44 cemeteries, and as of today I have 76 cemeteries that we have either found or been told that they are here in Goliad County.
Just like Mrs. Bammert found, time has taken the names of several cemeteries, and the elements have erased the names of many that were buried in the cemeteries, as the markers were wooden crosses, or just the memory of the loved ones left behind, and now they have passed on and no one knows who is buried where.
I am in a quandary though; I have eight cemeteries listed with Texas Historical Commission and six listed in Mrs. Bammert’s book. I need help locating or straightening me out as to where these are all located. So if you live in the Weesatche area, or you grew up there you may be able to help me, and even if you didn’t you may know something about these cemeteries that I need to know.
The first cemetery is Barnes Cemetery. It is a Black cemetery and is located on Old Goliad Road just down the road from St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
The Christian Church Cemetery was located on property that was owned in 1988 by Werger Dohman. According to THC the history of this cemetery is: “At the age of 23, F. A. Dohmann married Gertrude A. Reitz, born 1 March 1880 in Weesatche, the daughter of Joseph and Augusta Gerlich Reitz. They were married on 27 Jan. 1903 in Goliad by the Justice of the Peace. They would live on a farm owned by F.A.’s father, Werner F., just across Hog Creek from the old Christian Cemetery. The Christian Church was supposedly located on the come of the F. A. Dohmann property previously, but no evidence exists to this day.
Most likely any remains were removed when the Hollowman Road was built however several cemetery markers still exist.” (Of course, I do not know when this was written, so there may or may not be any markers still there.)
Then we have the Church of Christ Cemetery, which Mrs. Bammert’s books states is “located west of Weesatche on FM Road 884 West, near the residence of Charles Riemenschneider. Believed to have been started as the Shipman family cemetery.”
THC only states that it is believed to have been started by the Shipman’s as their family cemetery.
Mexican Cemetery is mentioned with THC, but not in Mrs. Bammert’s book. THC states that it is on 884 W. But that is all the information I have written down about this cemetery.
Next, we have the Old Methodist Church Cemetery, which is not mentioned by Mrs. Bammert’s book, nor is it on THC’s list of cemeteries, and I found it on the internet with a listing of cemeteries in the Weesatche area. But nothing else, so I am wondering if it could be part of Woodlawn Cemetery.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, is located on Old Goliad Road beside the St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Weesatche or Friedheim Cemetery is located on land purchased from Otto Gottschalt; and located off Hwy 119 in Weesatche. Both Mrs. Bammert’s book and THC have the same information on this one.
Lastly, Woodlawn Cemetery is located on FM 884E in Weesatche. According to Mrs. Bammert “the cemetery is said to be divided into two parts; the eastern part is Methodist and the western part is Woodmen of the World.”
So, I really need to know where these are located now, by whose house or property. Also, we are looking for folks in the Weesatche community who would be willing to walk the cemeteries this fall and write down the names so we can enter them in to Book 2.
We are lacking a few cemeteries and could use some help in getting the names copied down. If you are interested in helping with this project please let me know by calling, 361-645-8767 and leaving a call back number if no one answers to take your information.