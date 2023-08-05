Goliad City Hall offices closing earlier

Goliad City Hall offices will be closed to the public each day at 4:30 p.m. after the city council approved a request from City Administrator/City Secretary Becky Miska.
During the city council’s July 26 meeting, Miska told council that closing the offices to the public at 4:30 p.m. would allow utility clerks to balance their registers and be ready for the next day of business.
“Right now, they are coming in at 7:30 a.m. in order to balance out and be ready for the day,” Miska said. “We would still work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but this would allow us to shut the doors and phones at 4:30 p.m.”
The 4:30 p.m. early closing time went into effect on Aug. 1.
Also during the meeting, the council approved City Attorney Barbara Boulware-Wells to draft and send a letter to Goliad County informing it of fee schedule changes in the city’s and county’s interlocal animal control contract.
Boulware-Wells said the contract between the county and city for animal control services has needed to be revised for some time.
“It is not a very good contract in the sense that there is no clarity on what everybody is supposed to be doing,” Boulware-Wells said. “I don’t think the fees that are being charged actually pay for everything.”
Boulware-Wells recommended the city update its fees and fee schedule.
“Once you do that, I will incorporate that with a modified letter to give them notice that we’re upping the fees,” Boulware-Wells said.
City Administrator/City secretary Becky Miska said the city has been providing the services free to the county.
“I don’t know where it got lost in translation, but we really haven’t been billing them. So they have been getting this service for free,” Miska said. “We would only charge the county for the mileage, employee and vehicle going out.”
City of Goliad Public Works Director Earl Henning said the contract states the city will “assist” the county with animal control services, not solely provide them.
“We do not go out there unless there’s a sheriff’s deputy onsite,” Henning said. “They have to be there. We’re going to assist them with animal control. If our animal control officer is not available, we make our facilities available to them. That’s how our contract reads.”
Henning said the city should always send two employees for animal control calls in the county.
The contract rolls over each Oct. 1.
“We need to get a firm grip on what it costs to handle these things,” Boulware-Wells said. “We’ve got to give them a window of time in which to update the fees and the fee schedule.”
