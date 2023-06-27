Goliad City Council to discuss ban of mayor's husband from City Hall

The Goliad City Council will meet today in executive session to discuss the ban of Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses' husband from City Hall.
City Council voted 3-2 on June 14 to ban Jason Moses from entering City Hall. The move stemmed from a May 10 incident between Jason Moses and City Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler.
According to the agenda, the council will consult with an attorney and seek advice regarding the incident "and secure independent investigation services" resulting from the incident.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
