Goliad City Council rescinds ban of 'citizen'

The Goliad City Council voted unanimously to rescind its ban of "a citizen" from City Hall during a special meeting on June 27.
Council did not identify the citizen during the June 27 meeting. But in its June 14 meeting, the council voted 3-2 to "ban" Jason Moses, the husband of Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses, from entering City Hall until an investigation of an incident between him and City Finance Officer Sherry Kuenstler was completed.
Immediately after the May 10 incident, Kuenstler entered a city council executive session and announced she was resigning.
Alaniz's motion also proposed "both entities maintain professionalism and a code of conduct." Mary Gleinser seconded Alaniz's motion, which passed unanimously.
Councilperson Lydia Flores was absent from the meeting, which included a 2-hour, 5-minute executive session.
Alaniz also made the motion to "go with our first interviewer for our independent investigation." The motion was seconded by Luis Rodriguez and unanimously approved.
More on this story coming to STexasNews.com.
•cslavik@STexasNews.com•