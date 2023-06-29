Giant oak tree damages City of Goliad vehicles

A giant live oak tree collapsed on three City of Goliad service trucks and narrowly missed harming several city employees on Thursday.
Around 10:30 a.m., Goliad Public Works Director Earl Henning and some city employees were standing by the tree when it fell away from them and narrowly missed landing on top of the city warehouse building.
Henning said he and an employee were talking about the tree's condition when it fell. He said an employee had voiced a concern with him about the stability of the tree, which collapsed from its base.
