GHS student gets third place in TREA art contest

Goliad High School student Dakota Silhan won third place in the Texas Rural Education Association’s 2023 Student Art Contest.
Silhan was one of 267 entrants statewide.
“We are continually impressed by the talent and dedication of our students, and this year’s submissions were no exception, so we want to extend our congratulations to the winners and express our gratitude to all of the students who participated in this year’s contest,” said Bill Tarleton, TREA executive director.
“TREA is committed to promoting and supporting education in rural communities, and we hope that this contest has inspired students to continue pursuing their artistic passions.”
Silhan’s artwork will be displayed during the TREA Summer Conference at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock on June 25-28.
The competition is divided into three grade-level divisions and the cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $150 for third place are awarded in each division.
