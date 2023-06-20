The Goliad County Historical Commission will be offering a “Kids Day at the Depot” this summer.
Children between the ages of 6-10 are encouraged to come learn a little bit of history about Goliad and have fun making crafts.
The program will be held at the Depot the third Saturday of June, July, and August from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. There is a $5 fee for the summer for one student, and $10 for up to three students in one family, this fee will go to cover the cost of the supplies.
Parents may call 361-645-8767 to register a child or children. There is a limit of 20 students per class. If there are more signed up, there could be a second class. There will be applications available at the Marhet House Museum.
The first week we will be discussing the Native Americans that used to live in Goliad County.