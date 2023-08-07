Former Goliad resident caught working as nurse again

A 48-year-old former Goliad resident who pleaded guilty in 2015 for posing as a registered nurse was caught again recently in Michigan after working at a Grand Rapids hospice care facility.
According to an Aug. 2 press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan, Leticia Gallarzo has been charged in connection with fraudulently posing as a licensed nurse. Gallarzo used a fake driver's license number and showed a purported "Masters of Science in Nursing" diploma from George Washington University, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan.
Gallarzo was fired once a background check revealed she had been convicted of impersonating a nurse previously in Texas.
In 2015, Gallarzo pleaded guilty in federal court to five counts of making false statements relating to health care.
Gallarzo obtained employment as a registered nurse at two hospitals and three nursing homes in five different Texas cities over a seven-month period. She was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison.
According to court documents, Gallarzo worked in 2015 at La Bahia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goliad, Palacios Community Hospital, Yoakum Community Hospital, Yorktown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Victoria.
The FBI and the Texas Attorney General’s Office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit conducted the investigation with the assistance of police departments in Goliad and Victoria.
Gallarzo is charged with identity theft related to the transfer of the means of identification of another person. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.
“Any unqualified person who poses as a medical professional puts the lives of innocent patients at risk, as alleged in this case,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their outstanding investigative work during this case. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to ensure identity theft cases like this one are thoroughly investigated.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Grand Rapids Field Office and U.S. Health & Human Service Office of Inspector General are investigating the case.
