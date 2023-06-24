Coastal Bend College is seeking entries for the 2024 CBC Wildlife Calendar.
Each year, CBC produces a wildlife calendar free of charge for members of the community and surrounding areas. The calendar features the work of South Texas photographers and over 3,000 are distributed to local businesses and individuals throughout the United States and all over the world.
Photographers maintain all rights to photos submitted. By submitting photos, the photographer allows Coastal Bend College to use the photos in promoting calendars. CBC will not sell any of the photos submitted.
CBC’s wildlife calendar showcases the Coastal Bend region’s native birds, flowers, insects, vegetation and wildlife. Photographers who are interested in submitting their South Texas wildlife photos have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 18.
A three-person panel of local wildlife experts will judge the entries to select the photographs to be included in the calendar.
All photographers should note that they are able to submit their entries via USB flash drive or Cloud storage links such as OneDrive or Dropbox. All photos must be submitted along with the 2024 CBC Wildlife Calendar Submission Form, which is available for download at http://www.coastalbend.edu/wildlife.
Submissions will not be returned and photos may not be emailed as attachments.
Photo submissions may include flowers, insects, birds, reptiles and animals that are native to the area, as well as photos that highlight regional landscape, vegetation and character.
Photographs that are submitted for inclusion should be bright, exceptionally sharp with a prominent subject in the photo, and taken with high-quality camera settings suitable for printing at an 8x10-inch size. Prints and slides are not acceptable submissions.
For more information, contact CBC Director of Marketing & Public Relations Amanda Ramirez at 361-354-2259 or via email at alramirez1@coastalbend.edu.