Yummy, bake sale-worthy cookies

Well, summer break is over and the kiddos are heading back to school. I hope that all you moms and grandmas had a chance to spend some time in the kitchen teaching your kids the basics of cooking and passing along some family recipes. You may not think they are paying attention, but I remember learning a lot when I spent summers with my grandma just by watching her in the kitchen.
My niece, Amy, has been doing a good job of teaching her young son Troy, now age 9, to feel comfortable in the kitchen. He has watched his mom and grandma, both excellent cooks, since he was very small by standing on a platform by the counter. Now that he’s older, he’s entering 4-H cooking contests. They also do Troy Tuesdays where he picks the supper menu and cooks part of the meal. These are the skills he will need to take care of himself in the future when he is all grown up.
Last week, we were the beneficiaries of his baking skills. He sent me a text saying he wanted to share with us some banana pudding cookies he made. My old eyes read it as banana pudding and cookies so I was expecting two things. I was quite surprised when I opened the container and saw just cookies that ended up tasting just like banana pudding. How different is that!
I will tell you that these cookies are extremely sweet, yummy, but super sweet. Use caution if you have trouble with your blood sugar, as they are over the top. This would be a good cookie for bake sales where you just buy one cookie at a time. I had to limit Bil to just one a day.
Thanks again, Troy, for sharing with us. It was much appreciated.
Banana pudding cookies
Cookie dough:
• 1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 egg yolk
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1 box (3.4 oz.) instant banana cream pudding, dry
• 1 3/4 cups flour
• 1/8 cup vanilla wafer crumbs
Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Beat together the butter and sugar. Add in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir together the flour, baking soda, salt and pudding mix. Add to the batter a bit at a time until well combined. Fold in the wafer crumbs.
Choose a cookie scoop in the size you want your cookies to be. Drop dough onto the cookie sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes or until slightly brown and set. Remove cookies to a cooling rack. Once cool, spread on the frosting and top with additional roughly crushed vanilla wafers.
Frosting:
• 3 cups powdered sugar
• 4 Tbsp. instant vanilla pudding mix
• 1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 2 Tbsp. milk
Handful of crushed vanilla wafers.
Beat every thing together until smooth.
