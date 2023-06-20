Turns out that there are two fundamental definitions of dead: heart dead and brain dead. Heart dead is the definition of dead that we are most used to.
It was the definition of dead used in the old West when many deaths were caused by bullets to the heart. But we have also heard of life support in a hospital setting. That is when advanced medical machinery is used to keep a person alive when they could be dead (heart dead). But the two definitions of dead currently intersect in the matter of organ donation at death, especially for heart transplant.
Organ transplants started in Boston in 1954 when a 23-year-old person donated a kidney to their identical twin. The U.S. does more organ transplants than any other country. About 104,000 people are currently awaiting a new organ. We are talking about heart, kidneys, liver and now lung. Seventeen of the waiting patients die each day before an organ becomes available. More than 3,500 patients receive a new heart each year in the U.S.
A first-of-its-kind heart transplant took place in a New York hospital in January 2020. What was different was that the 43-year-old man who donated the heart was not declared brain dead but he was in a coma before the transfer took place.
This was done with the full knowledge and approval of his family and after six months of testing and preparation by the hospital team. A near-death 41-year-old man with a wife and two children received the heart, the liver and a kidney on Valentine’s Day 2022. He is still doing well now.
The 43-year-old donor was suffering from end-stage liver disease and was comatose and on a ventilator. He had no hope of regaining consciousness, but he had agreed to be an organ donor at an earlier time. But, his brain still showed some activity. So, he was heart-dead but not brain-dead. His family agreed to the revolutionary procedure in hopes that his organs could be transferred at the earliest time. His organs were still being oxygenated due to life support.
Here is how it worked. His family agreed to remove life support which stopped his heart from beating and stopped blood circulation (temporarily). The artery to his brain was closed off. According to standard medical practice, the doctors waited for five minutes. This was to ensure that the heart did not start beating on its own. It did not, so mechanical blood flow to his organs was resumed, but not to his brain. Now he was declared both heart-dead and brain-dead. The heart started beating again with outside support. The organ transplants to the recipient started.
Australia was the first country to try this revolutionary method. A new device developed in Australia by Transmedics, which is one of the largest heart transplant companies. Their device was tried in clinical trials in the U.S. in 2022 with regulatory approval. The new method was still controversial and was not adopted by all countries. The United Kingdom did some trials but later suspended the trials.
The trials are not 100 percent successful. In a trial with a group of 22 heart recipients, the survival rate after one year was in the range of 86 to 89% for hearts maintained on external devices. Transplanting organs other than the heart is more predictable, but also not 100 percent.
Vanderbilt University is one of the largest heart transplant centers in the world. “We found ourselves traveling all over the country to get hearts. The demand was on the donor side.” In 2022, Vanderbilt performed 40 heart transplants where the heart was still inside the donor’s body before transfer.
This month, the American Transplant Congress will convene in San Diego. It is possible that the first pioneering recipient will speak. He is already at home in a new life and very grateful. This is still a controversial procedure and there are ethical debates ongoing.
The number of successful outcomes is increasing. The answer to the question “when is dead not dead” is: it depends.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”
