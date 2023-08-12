Weesatche Hermann Sons spaghetti dinner/bake sale Sunday

A spaghetti fundraiser will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Weesatche Hermann Sons’ Hall at 306 W. FM 884.
Spaghetti plates for dine-in or to go will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out.
A bake sale will also be held.
A spaghetti fundraiser will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Weesatche Hermann Sons’ Hall at 306 W. FM 884.
Spaghetti plates for dine-in or to go will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out.
A bake sale will also be held.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.