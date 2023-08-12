Weesatche Hermann Sons spaghetti dinner/bake sale Sunday

A spaghetti fundraiser will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Weesatche Hermann Sons’ Hall at 306 W. FM 884.

Spaghetti plates for dine-in or to go will be served from 11 a.m. until sold out.

A bake sale will also be held.

