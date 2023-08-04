It’s that time of year again when conversations begin with how hot it is. I’ve already heard comments from people I know saying it’s hotter than ever. Is it really or are we led to believe that?
Sure, it is hot. It’s supposed to be. It’s summer in South Texas. The coastal areas usually experience a slight reprieve in searing temperatures, but the trade off is higher humidity. As the Coastal Plains give way to the scrub brush country of the interior counties, the temperature rises by ten degrees or more and the humidity drops.
We don’t technically fall into the category of a desert which is described as arid and less than 10 inches of rain per year, but we sure do fit the bill from May through September.
So take our summer months with temperatures near or above 100 degrees for weeks on end, add in the fact that we get very little rain during that time, and you’ve got at the very least, desert like conditions in South Texas. We live in a desert, at least for a portion of the year.
That being said, lawns will turn brown, reservoirs will begin to lose water, burn bans can be posted and life outdoors in the middle of the day can be miserable. It’s been that way every summer for a long long time.
Back to being led to believe that it is hotter this year. Just watch the local weather people. The latest sensationalism technique used to possibly push an agenda or get better ratings is to tell us what the temperature feels like. Yes, I’m sure you’ve seen it…the dreaded “feels like temperature.”
In a three minute weather segment, the actual temperature is barely mentioned anymore, but that “feels like temperature” is what they want you to base your day on.
As if the gates of hell are opening, birds are falling from the sky and animals are lying dead along the roadside, beware of the “feels like temperature”.
Really…look around, the animals that live around here are doing just fine. Things are still green as the native wild plants are handling the heat also.
It’s not the end of the world. It’s summer time in South Texas. Is it dry? Yes, but the lake level at Lake Corpus Christi is actually well above what it was a year ago at this time and the local weather folks beat the same drum last year. Barring any hurricanes, which nobody wants, it will probably remain dry for a while.
On July 18th Lake Corpus Christi was 66.5 percent full. Exactly one year ago on July 18th of 2022, it was at 49.2 percent full. Last year people living along the lake complained that their docks were high and dry.
Using the heat index in weather reporting is not something new, but just within the last few years it has been pushed in the media. The heat index was introduced in the early 1980s. It replaced an older value called the temperature humidity index that was in use from the late 1960s.
The heat index or what is called the “feels like temperature” is calculated using a formula based on real temperatures, humidity and wind using a model created in 1979 to articulate heat index and wind chill values.
According to an article by WGN-TV chief meteorologist out of Chicago, studies showed the reported wind chills were unrealistically low and the formula had to be revised in 2001.
A formula that had been accepted, used, and reported on for more than 20 years was wrong. So wrong that it had to be revised. And now we are led to believe in a “feels like temperature." It’s suggestive and relevant. What it feels like to me can be very different than what it feels like to someone else. Again it’s hot and it’s dry, it’s summer in South Texas.
I don’t need the weather personality to tell me what it’s going to feel like, or to drink lots of water, or stay indoors, or make sure my pets are safe, or when it’s okay to walk my dog, just tell me what the real temperature is expected to be, and if it is going to rain or not.
With a little common sense, there are still plenty of outdoor opportunities to be experienced. Get outside when you can and enjoy what we have before it does eventually get wetter and colder and the weather folks can tell you how cold it feels like.