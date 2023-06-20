It’s hard to believe we are already in the month of June!
Do you know what June is known for? It’s the most popular month for weddings, followed by September and October. June is considered the goddess of marriage according to Romans.
So, how does a bride avoid wedding makeup chaos in our hot and humid temperatures in south Texas?
As a professional makeup artist, I always recommend a consultation approximately two weeks before the wedding day. This is a good way to get to know the bride and address pertinent questions. The consult form should include questions such as her makeup style, time of event, indoor or outdoor event and so forth. This is also the time to select her colors and products that will be applied. The day of the wedding is not the time to make drastic changes in order to avoid a “ bridezilla” moment. I also highly recommend a hydrating facial about a week beforehand.
On the day of the wedding, depending on how many are in the wedding party, a good rule of thumb is to allow about an hour for each makeup application. For example, if there are three attendants they should arrive three hours before the event.
The consult is a good tool because it should have all the products and colors previously selected. Whether it’s an indoor or outdoor event, I always use a primer to prep skin before a makeup application. I tell brides to think of long wearing, and this means foundation, lip color. The only time I suggest a water proof mascara is for an occasion such as this because it’s smudge proof.
To complete the look I spritz the face with a setting spray. A setting spray will give you longevity, a smoother complexion and have you looking radiant on your special day.
Jacqueline Wolma is a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist. reach her at jacqueline.tourville@yahoo.com.