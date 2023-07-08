Use what you have, make what you can

Here is a recipe I just learned how to make out of necessity. You see, I got my first ever allergy attack last week I was sick for seven straight days. I never knew allergies could make a person want to go to the hospital, but I was that miserable.
This also meant that I wasn’t able to do the usual first-of-the-month grocery shopping. Soon we were out of refrigerator food and all that was left to build a meal on was pantry food, you know, things like oatmeal, grits, and cornmeal. I had no idea what to fix to stave off hunger.
Then I remembered our son-in-law saying how much he loves crepes.
Now, I can count on two fingers the number of times I have eaten crepes in my life and I certainly never made them.
The recipes always sounded so snooty and picky when talking about blenders, bubbles and resting periods. The recipes also called for milk and I never have milk in the house. But I did have a can of evaporated milk in the pantry.
I got so dizzy when standing that I knew whatever I made had to be quick, so all their batter rules went out the window. I didn’t even melt the butter the recipe called for.
Then the instructions said to make them in a six-inch skillet and make a couple of dozen of these things over and over. Nope. I got out the biggest non-stick skillet I had and made them as big as a dinner plate. That saved lots of time.
Bil and I both really liked these. I had mine with butter and jam. Bil preferred his with maple syrup. I’m looking forward to making them again with fancier sweet fillings and even fillings on the savory side next time. Try these if you are starving and can’t think of a thing to cook.
Super easy emersion-blender crepe batter
In a smaller, narrow mixing bowl, put in:
• 1 large can evaporated milk
• 1/2 cup water
• 4 large eggs
• 3 Tbsp. melted butter
• 1 1/2 cups flour
• 1 Tbsp. sugar
• 1 tsp. vanilla (omit if making savory crepe fillings)
Mix with an emersion blender until very smooth (or just put everything in a regular blender).
Heat a non-stick skillet on medium-high with a dab of butter. When butter is melted and starting to bubble, pour in some batter. Twirl the pan around to spread the batter to the edges of the pan. The goal is for the batter to coat the pan thinly. Cook until the batter turns dull and loses its shine. Check the bottom to see if the crepe has some nice toasted spots. Flip the crepe and cook a bit longer. This is all a very quick process.
Put crepe on a plate, spread with butter and jam, or sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar, or even a squeeze of lemon juice and a dusting of powdered sugar. Fold or roll up as desired.
•qeres@aol.com•