Try this ‘almost-too-pretty-to-eat’ pie

My Bil had a happy look of anticipation the other day when he saw me get the refrigerated pie crusts out of the refrigerator. I dashed his hopes immediately when I told him I was going to make myself a tomato pie with the last of our cherry tomatoes.
I think this turned out better than using tomato slices which usually just make a pie soggy unless you drain them really well. This has all the flavors of Caprese minus the balsamic vinegar which might have been good drizzled on top if I had any.
I had this for lunch one day and it warmed up nicely the next day for breakfast.
Cherry tomato pie
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• 8 oz. mozzarella cheese, grated
• dried basil
• 3 strips of bacon, cooked & crumbled
• 1-2 green onions, sliced
• 16 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
Filling:
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 3 large eggs
• 1 Tbsp. flour
• 1/3 tsp. each salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder
Preheat oven to 425. Put pie crust in a deep pie plate.
Sprinkle on about 3/4 of the grated cheese, a good sprinkling of the dried basil, the crumbled bacon and green onion slices, followed by the halved cherry tomatoes, cut side up.
Mix the filling until smooth (a hand-held blender works well for this). Pour this all over the pie ingredients. Lightly press the tomatoes down into the filling. Top with the remaining cheese and another good sprinkling of dried basil. Bake for 10 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 and bake for an additional 30-35 minutes or until the edges have puffed up, the center has set, and the filling has a nice light brown color.
Cool at least 20 minutes before cutting. Refrigerate any leftovers.
