Tips for maintaining beautiful garden in heat

The heat and lack of rain has taken a toll on the garden. The extreme heat was unusual for June. Thankfully, the extremely dry triple digit weather gave way to rain and cooler temperatures. But not for long, after all it’s summer and hot weather is here to stay!
With the advent of hot weather, tropical gardens come into their own filled with lush growth and brilliant-colored blooms. Cannas, sweet potato vine, agapanthus, spider lilies, Poinciana, ginger, coleus and palms are among the wide range of tropical plants available to the gardener, which thrive in the heat and humidity.
While Cannas make a wonderful addition to the summertime garden, scientists have discovered a new use for the colorful foliage ‘Tropicanna’ canna line.
The flamboyant flowers and exotic foliage of cannas (cannaceae) have graced gardens since the turn of the century, and they always recall my grandmother’s garden. The modern hybrids are much more versatile than the cannas of my grandmother’s garden.
Cannas, native to the southeastern region of the U.S., Central and South America, were introduced to Europe in the 17th century. While growing in Europe for the next 200 years, they languished. In the 19th century, French horticulturist M. Annee took advantage of a breakthrough in breeding to develop a new canna that grew to intermediate height with showy foliage and clusters of large attractively colored blooms. Suddenly the canna was all the rage and would become the mainstay of Victorian gardens.
In its native South America, canna lily’s tender young shoots are often eaten as a vegetable and the seed ground into tortilla flour. The fleshy underground rhizome contains one of the world’s richest sources of starch. For millennia, the people of the West Indies and South America boiled and ate the rhizomes. In Vietnam, the starch is used to make cellophane noodles (mein dong). In Australia, the plant is cultivated for gluten-free, highly digestible flour.
The mature seeds of cannas have been used to make purple dye and jewelry beads. The seeds have also been used as noisemakers in baby rattles and musical instruments. There are even rumors that the seed served as a substitute for lead shot in the 18th and 19th century flintlock muskets. Canna fibers have been used to make rope and paper. The burnt leaves of the canna produce an aroma which acts like an insecticide. In remote areas of India, the people ferment canna into alcohol.
One of the most interesting uses of cannas concerns using them to remove pollutants from wastewater runoff. The University of California started trialing the use of Tropicanna cannas to prevent the contamination of local waterways from irrigation runoff from a 95-acre commercial nursery in Irvine Ranch, California.
The contaminants in the runoff from El Modeno nursery included pyrethroids, insecticides and fertilizers. At that time, pyrethroids occurred in levels high enough to kill invertebrates. The fertilizers in the runoff contained phosphorus which accelerates plant growth and algae bloom, diminishing the dissolved oxygen that aquatic animals need.
Scientists knew that cannas thrive in a wet environment and exhibit a high tolerance to contaminants. Canna rhizomes and quickly growing roots created a dense filter, slowing the flow of runoff so sediments and pollutants could be easily trapped. The nursery was already growing the ‘Tropicanna’ canna, making it readily available for the trial.
One of the incentives to get the nursery to cooperate was to find a plant that would grow in the (drainage runoff) channel. John Kabashima, director of the Orange County office of the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) and a UCCE Environmental Horticulture Advisor for Los Angeles and Orange counties stated that by planting the cannas, the nursery increased their usable acreage. By creating sediment basins to slow down water flow and trap sediment, the scientists created the ideal conditions for growing colorful plants.
Cannas are a flamboyant addition to the garden providing colorful blooms and lush leaves. It is nice to know they are more than just another pretty plant - providing food and helping to clean the air and water.
Another way to improve the look of your summer garden is to reduce the amount of lawn by replacing it with hardscape and large planting beds filled with ornamental trees, natives, shrubs, perennials, succulents and water features.
To be smart, plant in zones with heavy water users grouped together close to the house and water source. As you move out, choose plants that do not require as much water. Be sure to mulch as this will reduce water loss.
Stay out of the heat, it can be a killer. A friend suffered from heat and ended up in the hospital. It was a near thing. Be sure to stay hydrated, wear cool clothing and a hat. Work in your garden early or late to avoid the heat. I plan to sit in my rocker in the shade of the oaks enjoying an enjoyable book and an ice-cold glass of lemonade!
