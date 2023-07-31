Summer is in full bloom, and this means with the extreme temperatures comes shorts and more skin exposure.
As an aesthetician, in our practice taking care of our skin involves facial as well as the body.
Approximately 90% of women and men suffer from cellulite. While cellulite is not harmful to your health, and for some people it is a normal condition, many people seek help because they do not like the way it looks.
Cellulite is described as excessive adipose (fat) that collects in pockets under the skin causing the skin to look dimpled and have what is referred to as “orange peel appearance.”
These deposits tend to form around the hips, thighs, buttocks or abdomen.
On a more non-invasive note, these are some tips on how to minimize cellulite:
• maintain a healthy weight
• exercise regular
• stay hydrated and
• maintain a healthy diet.
Using quality body care products which include ingredients such as Plankton extract for firming, and theophylline to stimulate skin circulation can help tremendously.
There are many factors that can play a role on cellulite. These factors include hormones, ethnicity or metabolism.
Talk to your provider on treatment options to find out what is right for you!
Jacqueline Wolma is a licensed aesthetician and makeup artist.
•jacqueline.tourville@yahoo.com•