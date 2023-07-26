Traditionally, smoking food, particularly meat, has been done by using charcoal or wood or a mix of both as a source of heat and flavor. Today, there are several styles of smokers available on the market. They can be fueled by propane, charcoal/wood or electric and come in a variety of sizes and shapes ranging from small dome smokers to large barrel smokers.
Regardless of the smoker style or ignition source, the process of smoking food remains the same. Meat is slowly cooked at lower temperatures and flavored by smoke. The longer cooking time makes tougher cuts of meat tender and moist.
As basic as it is, the techniques for preparing and smoking meat are nearly endless. Marinades, injections, rubs, sauces, choice of wood for smoke and time of cooking all contribute to flavor and tenderness. That’s what makes smoking meat so much fun.
Nearly everyone who has smoked food before will claim to be an expert, and they probably are. It doesn’t take long to develop a style of your own. In competitive smoking contests, the manner in which food is prepared and cooked is usually held as a closely guarded secret. Most of the competitive cooks will tell you though, tender beats flavor every time.
If you already own a smoker, then I’m preaching to the choir. If you are looking to purchase your first smoker, there are a few things to consider before buying including cost, fuel type and smoker style and size.
First, choose the right heat source for your needs. Electric smokers offer ease of use, milder smoke flavored food and convenience. Many electric smokers have self timers. Once they are set-up, they need very little attendance. Electric smokers are great for a family or small gathering. Due to their smaller size, you can’t smoke large amounts of food. Of course you will also need a place to plug it in.
Although there are smaller units, propane smokers are generally larger and can handle lots of food. As long as you have propane, you’ll have an even source of heat. If you plan on smoking off the grid, then a propane smoker may be the choice. Even though they are portable, the bigger units can be heavy to move around.
Charcoal/wood fired smokers range in size from small domes to elaborate barrel smokers and even smoke houses built on trailers. They produce hearty smoke flavor. Most pros use charcoal and wood for cooking. These smokers require constant attendance to regulate the heat. Smoking with charcoal/wood requires the most skill and patience of all the smoker types.
Once the decision is made on the heat source, determine the size and style smoker to fit your needs and price range.
The most common and economical smoker is the dome smoker. Dome smokers are an inexpensive and great way to learn the art of smoking. These smokers come in all three ignition sources: gas, electric and charcoal. Dome smokers are vertical and earn their nickname from the familiar dome shaped lid.
Basically how the dome smoker works is, there is a heat source in the bottom. Above the heat source is a water pan that adds moisture to the meat. Next is a set of racks for the meat that allows the smoke to circulate around the meat. The lid usually will have some type of vent and a thermometer. Wood chips are added to the heat source at the bottom.
The gas dome smoker works on the same principle as an electric one. The fuel source is the only difference. Some of the dome units will be an all-in-one type. They can be set up for wood, charcoal, or gas/electric and used as a grill or smoker.
Electric cabinet style smokers are also a great option for beginners. They cost more than dome smokers, but they are easy to use. Most will have self timers for a set-it and forget-it cooking experience.
The newest style in meat smoking technology is the pellet and biscuit smoker. The pellets and biscuits are made of compressed wood and come in a variety of flavors. The auto-feed unit is thermostatically controlled and runs on a timer. An internal mechanism drops the pellets or biscuits from a hopper into the burner as needed.
The next step up in smoker style is the offset smoker. These offset smokers will cost considerably more but can handle much larger amounts of meat. This style is usually only available for charcoal/wood. The heat source is in a separate box called the fire box.
Cooking is done indirectly from the heat source. All the meat is placed in a separate chamber from the heat. The heat and smoke is channeled from the fire box into the food chamber. The benefits of this style smoker are the larger quantities of meat that can be smoked at one time and the food will have a heartier smoke flavor.